The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 198,000. Shares of IFRA were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 0.5% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 3% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Equitrans Midstream is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

