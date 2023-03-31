Markets
IFRA

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

March 31, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 198,000. Shares of IFRA were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 0.5% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 3% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Equitrans Midstream is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6% on the day.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFRA
PCG
AQN
ETRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.