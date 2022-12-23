The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 255,000. Shares of GXC were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading off about 3.3% with over 23.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, up about 2.1% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Dada Nexus is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF Friday, trading lower by about 16.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

