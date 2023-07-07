News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRID

July 07, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 60,000. Shares of GRID were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading trading flat with over 96.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.9% on volume of over 27.7 million shares. Willdan Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.6% on the day, while Oracle is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

