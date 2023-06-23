Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYT

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 128,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of FYT were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pacwest Bancorp, trading down about 1.7% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, off about 2.4% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. The ODP is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 10% on the day, while Hudson Pacific Properties is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

