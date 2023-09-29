News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXG

September 29, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

The First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 466,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of FXG were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Coca-cola, trading up about 0.2% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Albertsons Companies, off about 0.5% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Cencora is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

