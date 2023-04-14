The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FRI were off about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading off about 2.8% with over 6.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hudson Pacific Properties, off about 5.1% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Clipper Realty is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Industrial Logistics Properties is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

