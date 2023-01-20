The First Trust Water ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 121,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of FIW were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading up about 1% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, down about 0.4% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Montrose Environmental Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado is lagging other components of the First Trust Water ETF, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FIW

