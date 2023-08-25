News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FEX

August 25, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 107,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of FEX were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 1.8% with over 55.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 3.1% on volume of over 47.9 million shares. Intuitive Surgical is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Ulta Beauty is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

