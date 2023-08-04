News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

August 04, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF (EZM) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 246,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of EZM were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Southwestern Energy (SWN), trading up about 1.4% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lumen Technologies (LUMN), up about 3.3% on volume of over 20.4 million shares. Universal Display (OLED) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 15.5% on the day, while Digitalocean Holdings (DOCN) is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 22.9%.

