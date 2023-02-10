Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 334,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of EZM were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Lumen Technologies, trading down about 1.4% with over 11.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, up about 1.7% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Flowserve is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.7% on the day, while Doximity is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 12.3%.

