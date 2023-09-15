News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

September 15, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of EEMA were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 0.4% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, off about 1.3% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Yum China Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3% on the day, while Miniso Group Holding is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

