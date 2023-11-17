The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of DJD were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading trading flat with over 28.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 0.1% on volume of over 26.7 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while Nike is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.