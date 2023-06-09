News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

June 09, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 245,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of DJD were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 0.4% with over 20.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.3% on volume of over 16.3 million shares. UnitedHealth Group is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.2% on the day.

