The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 418,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 153,000. Shares of DES were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pacwest Bancorp, trading off about 3.9% with over 5.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Permian Resources, up about 3.4% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Arcosa is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 13.7% on the day, while Northrim Bancorp is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 15.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DES

