Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pacwest Bancorp, trading off about 3.9% with over 5.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Permian Resources, up about 3.4% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Arcosa is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 13.7% on the day, while Northrim Bancorp is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 15.9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DES
