Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BYLD

August 18, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 170,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of BYLD were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were iShares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), trading up about 0.2% with over 18.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and iShares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB), up about 0.2% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.7% on the day, while iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) is lagging other components of the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF, trading higher by about 0.1%.

