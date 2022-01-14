The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 189,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of XSMO were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were SM Energy, trading up about 3.7% with over 908,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Livent, down about 2.6% on volume of over 786,000 shares. Callon Petroleum is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while The Joint is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.