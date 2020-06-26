Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 326,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 115,000. Shares of XPH were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading off about 1.9% with over 10.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zogenix, up about 0.3% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Axsome Therapeutics is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 16.2% on the day, while Phathom Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 10%.

