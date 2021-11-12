Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT

The CEF Municipal Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 221,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 93,000. Shares of XMPT were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, trading off about 0.1% with over 579,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Credit Income Fund, up about 0.5% on volume of over 143,000 shares. Pimco Municipal Income Fund is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.1% on the day, while Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio is lagging other components of the CEF Municipal Income ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

