Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMMO

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 108,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of XMMO were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were United States Steel, trading off about 7.8% with over 28.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, off about 4.2% on volume of over 15.9 million shares. Autonation is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.3% on the day.

