Markets
XLSR

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLSR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 386,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of XLSR were down about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Financial, trading down about 1.9% with over 45.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, off about 1.3% on volume of over 20.0 million shares. Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Fund is the component faring the best Friday, relatively unchanged on the day, while Spdr Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLSR
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLSR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLSR XLF XLE XLRE XLY

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular