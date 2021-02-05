Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 105,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of WOOD were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were International Paper, trading down about 0.2% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser, up about 0.7% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Catchmark Timber Trust is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Potlatchdeltic is lagging other components of the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.