Markets
WOOD

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 105,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of WOOD were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were International Paper, trading down about 0.2% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser, up about 0.7% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Catchmark Timber Trust is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Potlatchdeltic is lagging other components of the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOOD IP WY CTT PCH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest