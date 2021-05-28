Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONV

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 13.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 213,000. Shares of VONV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2.1% with over 117.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, off about 1.3% on volume of over 52.1 million shares. Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while HPQ is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

