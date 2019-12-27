Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW

The Vanguard Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 98,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of VAW were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were United States Steel, trading down about 1% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, down about 0.1% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. Allegheny Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Intrepid Potash is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 3.8%.

