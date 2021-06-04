Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH

The iShares MSCI World ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 180,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 112,000. Shares of URTH were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading down about 0.7% with over 94.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.3% on volume of over 31.8 million shares. Docusign is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 15.4% on the day, while Mosaic is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

