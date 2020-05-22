Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 90,000. Shares of SUSL were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Norwegian Cruise Line, trading off about 0.7% with over 40.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Delta Air Lines, off about 3.2% on volume of over 21.4 million shares. Agilent Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 12.1%.

