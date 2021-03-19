Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 4.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 266,000. Shares of SUSA were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading off about 0.2% with over 57.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 0.7% on volume of over 23.6 million shares. Occidental Petroleum is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.6% on the day, while Visa is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

