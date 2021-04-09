Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 276,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of SPYX were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 0.7% with over 46.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 0.7% on volume of over 35.6 million shares. PVH is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Baker Hughes is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

