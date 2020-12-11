Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 587,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of SPYX were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group, trading off about 4.4% with over 55.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Walt Disney, up about 13% on volume of over 48.7 million shares. Qualcomm is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Friday, trading lower by about 7.7%.

