Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPHQ

The Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 332,000. Shares of SPHQ were down about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading down about 3.2% with over 25.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.3% on volume of over 14.3 million shares. Edwards Lifesciences is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF Friday, trading lower by about 7.7%.

