Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPHQ

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 325,000. Shares of SPHQ were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple (AAPL), trading up about 1.1% with over 23.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft (MSFT), up about 0.8% on volume of over 14.8 million shares. Intuit (INTU) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3% on the day, while Franklin Resources (BEN) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

