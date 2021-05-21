Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 755,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of SPGM were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading up about 5.7% with over 87.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 1.2% on volume of over 38.2 million shares. Passage Bio is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while Just Energy Group is lagging other components of the SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 83.5%.

