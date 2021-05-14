Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 802,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of SPGM were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading up about 5.1% with over 154.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 9.2% on volume of over 56.6 million shares. Co-diagnostics is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 15.1% on the day, while Just Energy Group is lagging other components of the SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 85.6%.

