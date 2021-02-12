Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 259,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of SPGM were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tilray, trading down about 2.3% with over 95.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Globalstar, up about 6.7% on volume of over 51.3 million shares. Prothena is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 30.4% on the day, while Limelight Networks is lagging other components of the SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 19.5%.

