Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 939,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of SPGM were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading down about 2.4% with over 181.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tilray, up about 31.6% on volume of over 71.0 million shares. Aurora Cannabis is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 66.9% on the day, while Assembly Biosciences is lagging other components of the SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 68.7%.

