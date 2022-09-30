Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 155,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of SOCL were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Alphabet, trading up about 0.5% with over 10.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Twitter, up about 2.1% on volume of over 4.7 million shares. Joyy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Yandex is lagging other components of the Social Media Index ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

