The SPDR— S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 248,000. Shares of SLYV were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 1.5% with over 13.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Two Harbors Investment, off about 2% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Viavi Solutions is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 8.2% on the day, while Skywest is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 22.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.