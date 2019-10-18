Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 91,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of SIZE were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Snap, trading off about 1.9% with over 21.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 0.2% on volume of over 19.3 million shares. State Street is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Roku is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

