Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SEA

The Invesco Shipping ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 241,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of SEA were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were DHT Holdings, trading off about 4.5% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Euronav, off about 3.8% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Matson is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Gaslog is lagging other components of the Invesco Shipping ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.