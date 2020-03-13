Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 240,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of RYF were up about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bank of America, trading up about 7.5% with over 58.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 3.5% on volume of over 32.4 million shares. Charles Schwab is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.3% on the day, while Invesco is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, trading lower by about 4.1%.

