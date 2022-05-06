The iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 401,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of RXI were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2% with over 34.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, off about 2.5% on volume of over 24.5 million shares. Carmax is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Under Armour is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 24.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RXI

