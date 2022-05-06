Markets
RXI

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RXI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 401,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of RXI were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2% with over 34.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, off about 2.5% on volume of over 24.5 million shares. Carmax is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Under Armour is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 24.5%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RXI
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RXI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RXI F CCL KMX UA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular