Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWJ

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 162,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of RWJ were up about 5.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gamestop, trading up about 72.4% with over 22.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, up about 1.9% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Ehealth is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Friday, trading lower by about 33.7%.

