Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV

The Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 458,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 274,000. Shares of RPV were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Carnival, trading up about 1.8% with over 52.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, off about 5.9% on volume of over 37.1 million shares. L Brands is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Technipfmc is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.

