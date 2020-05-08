Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBT

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 173,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of ROBT were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 3.3% with over 16.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 0.6% on volume of over 12.2 million shares. 3D Systems is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Appian is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF, trading lower by about 9%.

