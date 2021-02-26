Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

The SPDR— MSCI USA StrategicFactorsSM ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 100,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of QUS were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 2.6% with over 64.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, off about 0.5% on volume of over 42.6 million shares. Etsy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 11.7% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the SPDR— MSCI USA StrategicFactorsSM ETF, trading lower by about 20.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.