Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Transocean, trading off about 3.2% with over 26.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger, off about 0.8% on volume of over 12.5 million shares. NOV is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.5% on the day.

