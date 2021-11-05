Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWB

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 156,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PWB were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.8% with over 41.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Moderna, down about 21.5% on volume of over 28.2 million shares. Booking Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.8% on the day.

PWB NVDA MRNA BKNG

