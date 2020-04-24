Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 217,000. Shares of PSP were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were The Blackstone Group, trading down about 0.5% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ares Capital, up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. TCG BDC is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 17.7% on the day, while Blackrock Capital Investment is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

