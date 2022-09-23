The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 875,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of PRFZ were down about 3.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Southwestern Energy, trading down about 9.1% with over 19.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.4% on volume of over 18.1 million shares. American Public Education is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 12.4% on the day, while Artivion is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 28.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

