Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 542,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of PRFZ were off about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Sundial Growers, trading off about 4.4% with over 33.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exela Technologies, off about 7.3% on volume of over 28.3 million shares. Regis is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 16.5% on the day, while Docusign is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 24.2%.

