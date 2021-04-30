Markets
PPH

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 987,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 122,000. Shares of PPH were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.1% with over 27.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb (BMY), down about 0.8% on volume of over 16.6 million shares. Astrazeneca is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Amarin is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPH PFE BMY AZN AMRN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular