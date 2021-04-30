Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 987,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 122,000. Shares of PPH were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.1% with over 27.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb (BMY), down about 0.8% on volume of over 16.6 million shares. Astrazeneca is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Amarin is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

